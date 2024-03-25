Bring Ex Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Wife To Court On April 4, Orders Court

Imran Khan had been implicated in many cases since his removal from government in 2022

A Pakistani court on Monday ordered authorities to present jailed former premier Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on April 4 during the hearing of their appeal seeking bail in different cases.

District and Session Court judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case on the plea filed by the couple seeking bail in the cases about the forgery of receipts for Toshakhana gifts, while Mr Khan had also filed a petition to seek bail in a May 9 violence case as well.

The order was issued after the Adiala jail officials failed to mark Mr Khan's attendance through a video link for which the order was issued at the last hearing.

Last week, another district and sessions court approved a request seeking to produce Khan and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in court, directing authorities to ensure the politicians' production on April 20.

The petition, requesting their production, was heard by Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas about the Parliament attack case against Mr Khan and others.

Mr Khan had been implicated in dozens of cases since his removal from government in April 2022.

He has already been convicted in at least four cases. His wife is a co-accused in two of them.

