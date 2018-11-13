Brexit Deal Agreed On "Technical Level", To Go Before UK Cabinet: Report

Ireland's public broadcaster RTE cited two government sources saying a text had been agreed to resolve the Irish border issue -- a key sticking point.

World | | Updated: November 13, 2018 22:23 IST
The draft will be examined by the British cabinet on Wednesday. (File)

London: 

British and EU negotiators have reached agreement on the terms of a Brexit deal on a "technical level" and the draft will be examined by the British cabinet on Wednesday, the Press Association news agency reported on Tuesday.

The report, citing a government source, echoed similar reports in the BBC, The Guardian and the Financial Times.

Ireland's public broadcaster RTE cited two government sources saying a text had been agreed to resolve the Irish border issue -- a key sticking point.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

