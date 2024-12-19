Brad Pitt's Former Body Double Imprisoned For Sexual Offences

Luke Ford, 35, an actor from Stirling, Scotland, has been given a 16-year sentence for a series of sexual and physical offences against women. Ford was found guilty of 19 charges that included violence, sexual assault, threats, and abusive behaviour.

Ford, who said he was a body double for Brad Pitt in the 2013 filming of World War Z in Glasgow, used this claim to gain the trust of his victims. The case marks Scotland's first prosecution of its kind, and it highlights a disturbing campaign of abuse.

According to The Independent, one of the seven rape charges he was convicted of involved behaviour referred to as "stealthing," which is defined as failing to use a condom without a partner's knowledge or consent. Ford was found to have deliberately had unprotected sex despite the woman only agreeing to sex with a condom.

He was given a 21-year extended sentence with 16 years in custody at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday, the Crown Office said.

The court heard Ford targeted nine female victims over a 12-year campaign of offending that lasted from 2008 to 2020.Non-harassment orders were also granted, banning Ford from contacting or attempting to contact the women.

Detective Inspector Steven Gray said in a statement: "Ford is a dangerous and manipulative sexual predator. I would like to acknowledge how hard this has been for those involved and to also tell them that their testimonies vastly contributed to Ford being convicted. I hope that knowing he is now behind bars for his crimes helps them continue to move forward with their lives.



"Anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault or abuse should contact us. Please be assured that we will do everything we can to ensure we arrest the perpetrators of such crimes."