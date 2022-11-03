Boy, 7, Dies From Multiple Heart Attacks After Scorpion Bite In Brazil

Luiz Miguel Furtado Barbosa died after he was stung by a Scorpion (Representative Image: Unsplash)

A seven-year-old boy from Brazil suffered seven heart attacks after he was stung by a Brazilian yellow scorpion while he was putting on his shoes. Luiz Miguel Furtado Barbosa died on October 25 in a hospital, two days after he was bitten by the yellow Scorpion also known as Tityus Serrulatus- a species with toxic venom, reported The Independent.

The family was preparing for a camping trip on October 23 when he felt the stung while he was wearing a shoe. Boy's mom Angelita Proenca Furtado told the Brazilian newspaper O Globo."As soon as he put (the shoe) on, he screamed in pain. As we didn't find what had stung him, we kept looking. But his leg started to turn red and he said that the pain was increasing. That's when I imagined that it really was a scorpion and that I needed to find it to find out which one it was."

After five minutes, the parents were able to locate the dreaded yellow scorpion. The Tityus Serrulatus is blamed for thousands of deaths in the country.

The parents rushed their son to the University of Sao Paulo Faculty of Medicine Clinics Hospital, where his condition initially improved, reported the New York Post.

The mother said she had lost all hope for his recovery, "When I entered the room to see him after what happened, I placed my hand on his head and gave him with all my heart to his true owner. I said just like this: Lord, he's yours! Take him with you and take care of him. May your will be done, not mine."

But the next his condition improved. "They even removed him from some medication. He opened his eyes, and tried to talk to me," Angelita said. "I kissed him and he had to be sedated again because he was very agitated."

Unfortunately, the little boy suffered seven heart attacks and died after two days.

Ms Furtado said that this was the worst moment of her life. She recalled that her son was anxious on the day they were preparing for camping. "He, as usual, was very anxious. He seemed to want to live everything he had to live in a single day. Today, I realise that it's as if he was really in a hurry to live."

Municipal officials in Anhembi expressed their condolences and offered their support to the family. According to New York Post, the city has recorded a total of 54 incidents involving scorpions since the beginning of the year.