Woman Goes On 8-Minute Bathroom Break. Boss Tells Her To Take Sick Leave

A Reddit user recently shared her workplace experience that has left the internet stunned. While working remotely, the woman alleged that her boss insisted she use sick leave or take paid time off (PTO) for a mere 8-minute bathroom break. This triggered outrage on the social media platform, with numerous users condemning the boss's actions.

The woman said, “I work from home and stepped away from my workstation to use the bathroom this morning. Halfway through my eight-minute bathroom break, I got a voicemail from my boss telling me that I either needed to call in sick, take PTO, or get back online right now."

Expressing frustration, the user emphasised that she had been offline for only 8 minutes and was shocked that her boss suggested using a sick day for such a brief break. The Reddit user further detailed the challenges of working for the company, highlighting issues such as verbal abuse from supervisors, sudden schedule changes without notification, and assigning tasks that employees aren't properly qualified for.

She wrote, “I frequently skip breaks and work past when my shift is set to end. I got this job my second year in college because I was sick of working retail. This job has slowly gotten much worse than retail. The customers are worse, the supervisors don't care if they verbally abuse you, your schedule can get changed without any notification, they give people work that they legally can't be asked to do because the company won't foot the bill to give employees proper qualifications and we get paid less than we would working at McDonalds.” She added that the company “has gone to hell.”

In an update, the Reddit user mentioned that the incident was added to her file as a verbal warning. She is now contemplating seeking temporary secretary positions until a more suitable opportunity arises.

Read the post here:

The post quickly went viral, getting over 7,000 upvotes and close to 500 comments.

A user strongly advised, "It's time to leave and make more at McDonald's, but on your way out, report them for every illegal action, wage theft, and dirty laundry you can. Everything. If you're lucky, they'll retaliate, and you can get a nice severance."

Another user shockingly stated, "Absolutely appalling. Also, in the US restricting employee bathroom access is an OSHA violation."

A comment suggested, "First off, always take your law-mandated breaks. Second, if they are messaging you on a personal phone, block the number."

“Act your wage. Take your breaks," said another.

