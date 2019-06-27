Bosnian Arrested In Germany Over 2015 Paris Attacks: Police

A Bosnian man has been arrested in connection with the 2015 Paris attacks. (File photo)

German authorities said Thursday they have arrested a Bosnian man wanted in connection with the 2015 Paris attacks and are preparing his extradition to Belgium.

"There is a European arrest warrant issued by the Belgian authorities against the accused on suspicion of abetting a terrorist organisation linked to the terror attacks, including on the Bataclan concert hall, on November 13, 2015 in Paris," the German federal police office and Dresden prosecutors said in a joint statement.

