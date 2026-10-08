'Bored' Woman Who Hates Children Posed As Substitute Teacher To Insult Students At Her Former School

A substitute teacher in the US has been arrested and charged after she posed as a substitute teacher and insulted students because she hated children. The woman, identified as 23-year-old Amy Jones, entered the Rufus King International High School in Milwaukee on September 24 and started making offensive comments about the children for their race, weight, physical appearance, and money.

Prior to her Sep 24 ambush, Jones, a former student at the same school, had scouted the premises one week earlier. She got past the security by blending with students and managed to overhear faculty discussing a substitute teaching agency. On the day of the incident, eight teachers were absent, and seven substitutes were on staff.

As per principal Doreen Badillo, Jones 'got lucky' because there was an unfilled position. She posed and signed in as a substitute teacher. She went to a classroom previously set up by a different teacher, who stayed with Jones for 20 minutes.

After the teacher left, Jones allegedly asked students if anyone had marijuana or a vape as the class 'was so f*****g lame and annoying'. She also told a student to “shut the f**k up.” Additionally, she bragged about “having felonies and being okay with going to jail,” per the criminal complaint,

A 16-year-old boy claimed that Jones called one student 'fat boy' and told two white pupils that "they were the type to start school shootings", according to a report in Metro.

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After her statements made the students uncomfortable, they alerted the faculty. Principal Badilo called the substitute teacher agency, and they confirmed that Jones was not their employee. Authorities arrived at the school and escorted her out.

When asked why she posed as the teacher, Jones said "she was bored." She also said she hates kids and “just wanted to ‘f**k around.'”

On Sunday (Oct 4), Jones was charged with five counts of exposing a child to harmful descriptions and one count of impersonating a public employee.