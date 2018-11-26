US Border Patrol Agents Arrest 42 Central American Migrants

Migrants from Central America hit by tear gas. (Reuters)

US border patrol agents have arrested 42 Central American migrants who crossed the southern frontier from Mexico, Chief Patrol Agent Rodney Scott said on Monday.

"Forty-two people crossed the border and were arrested. To be completely frank there were numerous people who actually made it across the border," Scott, of the San Diego Sector Border Patrol, told CNN, adding that the majority of those detained were men.

They were among a group of migrants mostly driven back when they tried to rush the border on Sunday from a camp where about 5,000, mostly from Honduras, are staying in hope of eventually becoming US residents.