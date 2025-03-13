Bombs Disguised As Perfume Gift Sets Found At Russian Airport: Officials

Russia's security service said Thursday it had arrested a man on suspicion of sending letter bombs to military officials, the latest such attempted attack that Moscow has blamed on Kyiv.

Russia has arrested hundreds of citizens for collaboration and acts of pro-Kyiv sabotage since it began its full-scale military assault on Ukraine in February 2022.

The FSB said that the suspect, born in 2003, had sent packages containing explosives to "military personnel and officials in the Moscow, Voronezh, Krasnodar and Saratov regions" earlier this month.

Security agents foiled the attack after the bombs were discovered before being opened during screening measures at Chelyabinsk airport.

"Five parcels containing the improvised explosive devices, disguised as perfume gift sets, were found," it added.

It said "Ukrainian special services" had recruited the suspect, a Russian citizen, in exchange for a financial reward, but stopped contacting him after he sent the bombs.

While Ukraine does not typically comment on foiled attacks, it has in the past targeted military officials it says are responsible for Russia's offensive.

Russian security forces have relentlessly pursued anyone suspected of acting on behalf of Ukraine, the courts often convicting those caught on treason charges.

