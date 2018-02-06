Bomb Kills One, Injures Seven In Southwest Pakistan

A remote control bomb, targeting civillians, was planted in a motorcycle that went off in Panjgur city of the restive Baluchistan province, according to authorities.

World | | Updated: February 06, 2018 03:27 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bomb Kills One, Injures Seven In Southwest Pakistan

Mineral-rich Balochistan is home to ethnic, Islamist and political insurgencies. (Representational)

Quetta, Pakistan:  An explosion in southwest Pakistan left at least one person dead and seven others wounded on Monday, officials said.

A remote control bomb, targeting civillians, was planted in a motorcycle that went off in Panjgur city of the restive Baluchistan province, according to authorities.

"It was an improvised explosive device planted in the motorcycle parked in a busy area of the Panjgur city and was detonated through a remote control," Ghulam Ali, provincial home secretary told AFP.

Bashir Bangulzai, the commissioner of Makran region of which Panjgur is a part, confirmed the details and said two of those wounded were in critical condition.

On Sunday, a six-year-old girl and her mother were also killed in the outskirts of Panjgur when the child was playing with a hand grenade found near her house.

Mineral-rich Balochistan province borders Afghanistan and Iran and is home to ethnic, Islamist and political insurgencies.

China is investing in the area under a $54 billion project known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), upgrading infrastructure, power and transport links between its far-western Xinjiang region and Pakistan's Gwadar port.

Comments
Close [X]
Pakistan accuses arch-rival India for unrest in the province in order to hurt the CPEC and destablise the country.


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

BaluchistanPakistan Bomb Blast

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................