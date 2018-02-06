Bomb Kills One, Injures Seven In Southwest Pakistan A remote control bomb, targeting civillians, was planted in a motorcycle that went off in Panjgur city of the restive Baluchistan province, according to authorities.

An explosion in southwest Pakistan left at least one person dead and seven others wounded on Monday, officials said.



"It was an improvised explosive device planted in the motorcycle parked in a busy area of the Panjgur city and was detonated through a remote control," Ghulam Ali, provincial home secretary told AFP.



Bashir Bangulzai, the commissioner of Makran region of which Panjgur is a part, confirmed the details and said two of those wounded were in critical condition.



On Sunday, a six-year-old girl and her mother were also killed in the outskirts of Panjgur when the child was playing with a hand grenade found near her house.



Mineral-rich Balochistan province borders Afghanistan and Iran and is home to ethnic, Islamist and political insurgencies.



China is investing in the area under a $54 billion project known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), upgrading infrastructure, power and transport links between its far-western Xinjiang region and Pakistan's Gwadar port.



Pakistan accuses arch-rival India for unrest in the province in order to hurt the CPEC and destablise the country.





