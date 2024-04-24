Boeing Reports Quarterly Loss Of $343 Million Amid Safety Troubles

Boeing reported a first-quarter loss of $343 million today. (Representational)

Troubled aviation giant Boeing reported a first-quarter loss of $343 million on Wednesday, reflecting recent safety troubles that have slowed production and deliveries.

Boeing said it tempered production in the 737 program following a January near-catastrophic incident on an Alaska Airlines jet. The company is implementing a "comprehensive action plan" following a federal audit of the program, Boeing said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)