Boeing CEO Says Will Forgo Most Of His Pay Until 737 MAX Resumes Services

Dennis Muilenburg has refused to accept any bonuses for the year 2019

Boeing Company chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said on Wednesday he will forgo "tens of millions of dollars" in compensation after asking board to waive bonuses on Saturday.

Boeing chairman Dave Calhoun said on Tuesday that Muilenburg had asked not to receive any bonuses for 2019 or equity grants and not to receive any new equity grants until the 737 MAX has returned to service in its entirety, which might not happen until early 2021.

Muilenburg also said he plans to make significant donations to a fund to help the families of the 346 people killed in two fatal 737 MAX crashes.

"It's not about my money," Muilenburg said at The New York Times DealBook Conference.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.