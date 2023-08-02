Body Of Goldman Sachs Analyst Who Vanished After New York Concert Found In Creek

The body had no obvious signs of trauma, apart from drowning.

The body of a Goldman Sachs analyst, who went missing after attending a concert in New York, has been pulled from the waters of a creek on Tuesday. According to New York Post, John Castic, 27, was found floating in the creek just after 11 am on Tuesday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Notably, the analyst went missing at around 3 am on Saturday, after leaving a Zeds Dead concert at the Brooklyn Mirage, where he was last spotted.

Officials retrieved the body after they were called up by a man who spotted a bloated body floating shirtless and face-down. According to the police, the body had no obvious signs of trauma, apart from drowning.

''They have found his body and confirmed it's him. It appears to have been death by misadventure. His wallet and phone were found on him,'' his father, Jeffrey Castic, told Fox News Digital.

According to theIndependent, Mr. Castic graduated from DuPaul University in 2020 and went on to work at different firms before joining Goldman Sachs as a senior analyst in August 2022.

''He was so smart but, in the end, he did something dumb, and it cost him. We think he might have been impaired, we do not know, and it was just a lapse of judgment,'' Mr Castic told Fox.

Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO David Solomon said Mr. Castic was a “dedicated, driven member” of the investment bank's controllers team.

''We are all shocked and saddened to learn of John's tragic passing. Our thoughts are with his mother Dawn, his father Jeff, and his entire family at this very difficult time. John will be deeply missed by his Goldman Sachs family,'' Mr. Solomon said in a statement.

The Office of the chief medical examiner is now investigating the cause of death, the New York Police Department said in an emailed statement. However, sources close to the investigation told the Post that it appeared to be drowning.

His death comes just weeks after another body was found in the same creek. Karl Clemente, also 27, was discovered on June 16 after he had been missing for several days.