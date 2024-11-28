'Bodhi', The Fashionable Shiba Inu Who Redefined Canine Style, Dies At 15

Bodhi, the Shiba Inu who charmed the fashion world with his impeccable wardrobe and undeniable charisma, has died at the age of 15. Known globally as the "Menswear Dog," Bodhi's passing was announced on Instagram by his owner, Yena Kim, on November 25. Kim also posted a photograph of Bodhi in a striped turtleneck.

"I lost my soul dog. Nothing and no one can prepare you for this moment: I was in denial for the first few days - I didn't want to see his bed, now empty. Each of his toys held beautiful but excruciating memories of the oblivious, light-hearted joy that now feels so distant," Kim said.

In the post, Kim added that Bodhi was not just a fashionable dog or a pet to her. "He was the fork in the road in my life that pivoted everything about who I was, where I was, who I met and the career I chose. He was my heart, my centre, my everything," she said.

"Looking around, there isn't a single thing in this home he hasn't had an impact on. He forged an irreplaceable bond with everyone around him," he added. "You see, that was his real superpower. He was a conduit, creating magic links of serendipity to bring the people around him together, to give connections and form relationships- giving us meaning, and purpose."

Bodhi's journey from an ordinary dog to a cultural phenomenon began in 2013 when Kim, a former fashion designer, and her partner decided to dress him in menswear as a light-hearted experiment. To their surprise, an image of Bodhi posted online quickly caught the attention of GQ magazine, igniting a career that would see the stylish canine become a mainstay of the fashion scene, reported The New York Times.

Over the years, Bodhi became a symbol of sartorial elegance. He was often photographed in ensembles that rivalled those of top models - herringbone overcoats, buttery-soft cashmere vests and pageboy caps were just a few of his signature looks. His caramel-hued fur and dignified snout lent themselves perfectly to the refined attire, often accessorised with bow ties and tortoiseshell glasses rather than a standard dog collar.

"Listen, he wore it well," Lawrence Schlossman, co-host of the fashion podcast Throwing Fits, was quoted as saying by The New York Times. "It was always the right Oxford, the right knit tie, a beautiful raincoat with the collar popped."

Named after Patrick Swayze's iconic character in the film Point Break, Bodhi's influence extended far beyond Instagram, where he amassed over 374k followers. For over a decade, he was a sought-after figure in the advertising world, starring in campaigns for brands such as Coach, Ted Baker, Brooks Brothers and Casp