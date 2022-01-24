Bob Dylan Sells Entire Recording Catalogue To Sony

Bob Dylan had already sold his songwriting rights in late 2020. (FILE)

Bob Dylan sold his entire back catalog of recorded music along with "the rights to multiple future new releases" to Sony Music Entertainment, the company announced Monday.

Sony did not disclose financial terms of the deal. In late 2020, the iconic artist, 80, had already sold his songwriting rights -- separate from recording rights, which govern reproduction and distribution -- to Universal, in a deal estimated to be worth more than $300 million.

Sony said it closed the recording rights deal in July 2021, a tightening of Dylan's six-decade relationship with the company.

