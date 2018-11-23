2 Killed As Gunmen Attack Chinese Consulate In Pakistan's Karachi

Several media reported gunfire by the Chinese consulate in Karachi

Two killed as gunmen attack Chinese consulate in Pakistan's Karachi, according to police.

Three or four gunmen opened fire near the Chinese consulate in the Pakistani port city of Karachi on Friday, police said, with security guards shooting back in an ongoing attack.

"Police and Rangers have reached the site," senior police official Pir Muhammad Shah told AFP, adding that that there were unconfirmed reports of wounded. Pictures posted to social media purportedly of the attack showed smoke rising from the area.