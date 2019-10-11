Blast Sets Iran Tanker On Fire Off Saudi, 2 Missiles Hit It: State Media

An explosion set an Iranian oil tanker on fire near the Saudi port. (Representational)

Highlights An explosion set an Iranian oil tanker on fire off Jeddah Tanker damaged, was leaking oil into sea: sources to Iran state media Tensions have been high between Iran, Saudi since Saudi plant attack

Two missiles struck the Iran-owned Sinopa oil tanker setting it ablaze off the Saudi port of Jeddah, Iranian state TV reported.

"Two missiles hit the Iran-owned ship near the Jeddah port city of Saudi Arabia," TV said, quoting the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC). The vessel owned by the National Iranian Tanker Company was hit about 100 kilometres (60 miles) off the Saudi coast.

All crew members of are safe and the situation of the tanker is stable, Iran's Nour news agency reported. "None of the crew members were injured at the explosion... the situation is under control," the news agency, close to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps, reported.

Tensions have been high between regional foes Iran and Saudi Arabia since an attack on the Kingdom's two oil facilities on September 14 that caused fires and damage and shutting down 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of production - more than 5% of global oil supply.

Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for the attacks but a US official said they originated from southwestern Iran. Riyadh blamed Tehran. Iran, which supports the Houthis in Yemen's war, has denied any involvement.

