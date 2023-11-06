'Black Panther' Stuntman Killed In Car Crash With 3 Children In US

Ms Akili in her heartfelt post shared that Mr Ramsess loved his children a lot

Taraja Ramsess, a stuntman known for his work in "Avengers: Endgame" and "Black Panther," along with three of his children died in a horrific car crash in Georgia. According to TMZ, Mr Ramsess, 41, was driving with his five children in a pickup truck on the Interstate in DeKalb County on Halloween night when turned onto an exit ramp and collided with a tractor-trailer. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Mr Ramsess was declared dead at the scene with his two daughters, 13-year-old Sundari and 8-week-old newborn daughter Fujibo. Mr Ramsess' mother Akili, confirmed the death of the 10-year-old son, who was on life support.

Ms Akili revealed that Ramsess's other two daughters survived. His three-year-old daughter was hospitalised with minor injuries.

Ms Akili in her heartfelt post shared that Mr Ramsess loved his children a lot. "He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking. He has a very droll yet wicked sense of humour & yet could be as cornball corny as can be," she wrote in the post.

Mr Ramsess was also part of The Suicide Squad, Atlanta and Creed III. According to Variety, he also worked in the art department on several projects including "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," "The Walking Dead" and "The Vampire Diaries."



