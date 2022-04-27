'Black Moon' To Partially Block Sun On April 30 In This Year's First Solar Eclipse

Upcoming eclipse will see roughly 65% of the Sun blotted out by the Moon. (Representative Photo)

The first solar eclipse (a partial one) of this year is due to be seen in several parts of the world on Saturday, April 30, coinciding with what is known as 'Black Moon'. According to US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the 'Black Moon' will block out some of the Sun during the day just before and during sunset, causing a partial eclipse.

The 'Black Moon' is a rare occurrence and we did not experience the phenomenon in 2021. It is not an official astronomical term. According to Space.com, there is no single definition for the 'Black Moon'. But mostly, the term has been commonly used to refer to any of the phenomena associated with the New Moon as, during the New Moon phase, the Moon is always "black".

A 'Black Moon' can be the third Moon in an astronomical season with four New Moons or the second New Moon in the same calendar month.

Coming back to the eclipse, NASA informed that the eclipse will be visible in certain parts of South America where there are clear skies. It should be visible from Chile, Argentina, most of Uruguay, western Paraguay, southwestern Bolivia, southeastern Peru, and a small area of southwestern Brazil. It might also be seen along parts of Antarctica's northwestern coastline and in the Falkland Islands, and in much of the South Pacific Ocean and the Southern Ocean.

NASA explained that a solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, draping its shadow onto the planet. A partial eclipse, which will take place in the coming weekend, means that the Moon is blocking only part of the Sun's disk, so it looks like it is taking a rounded bite out of it.

The space agency said that at its peak, the upcoming eclipse will see roughly 65% of the Sun blotted out by the Moon. But is also added that the amount of the Sun which is obscured by the Moon will depend on where the person is viewing it from.

According to Newsweek, Saturday's eclipse will coincide with New Moon, which is when the Moon and the Sun are aligned in such a manner that the Sun only illuminates the part of the Moon that is not facing the Earth. In simpler words, a New Moon is when the Moon appears invisible to us on Earth - except during a solar eclipse.

Skygazers can watch the partial solar eclipse via live stream that will kick off on the YouTube channel Gyaan ki gareebi Live when the eclipse begins.

Meanwhile, according to CNET, two solar and lunar eclipses are scheduled to take place this year. The next solar eclipse will also be partial and won't take place until October 25.