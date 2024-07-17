'Bizarre Reason' Why No Sniper Was On Roof Where Trump Shooter Was Hiding

The incident has spurred a wave of criticism toward the Secret Service

The US Secret Service is facing intense scrutiny after a shooter opened fire on former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, and questions have emerged about why no sniper team was positioned on the building from which the shots were fired. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has attributed the absence of a sniper team to the "sloped roof" of the building, citing safety concerns.

In an interview with ABC News, Cheatle explained, "That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there's a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn't want to put somebody up on a sloped roof. The decision was made to secure the building from inside."

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, had a clear line of sight of Trump from the roof, which was approximately 130 yards away. Using an AR-style semi-automatic rifle, Crooks opened fire, injuring Trump and two others, and killing firefighter Corey Comperatore. Secret Service snipers ultimately killed Crooks.

Despite acknowledging the agency's missteps, Cheatle refused to step down, stating, "It was unacceptable, and it's something that shouldn't happen again. The buck stops with me."

The incident has spurred a wave of criticism toward the Secret Service for failing to fulfil its "no fail" responsibility of protecting high-profile figures. President Joe Biden announced an independent review of the agency's handling of the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, and Republican leaders in Congress have also called for an investigation.

Key questions remain about the safety roles at the rally and why the roof used by Crooks was not secured. Cheatle noted that the building where the shooter was located was in the "outer perimeter" of the rally, which was the responsibility of local police. "There was local police in that building -- there was local police in the area that were responsible for the outer perimeter of the building," she said, though she did not clarify how the shooter was able to access the roof.

The attack has prompted the Secret Service to vow full cooperation with the independent review. Cheatle stated, "The Secret Service is working with all involved federal, state, and local agencies to understand what happened, how it happened, and how we can prevent an incident like this from ever taking place again. We understand the importance of the independent review announced by President Biden yesterday and will participate fully."

The rally, held in Butler, Pennsylvania, was interrupted when multiple gunshots rang out. Trump, visibly injured with blood on his ear and cheek, was swiftly surrounded by Secret Service agents and rushed to safety. The shooter and a bystander were killed, and two spectators were injured.

Newly surfaced video supports witness reports that they had alerted police to the shooter on the roof. According to the Washington Post, shots targeting Trump were fired 86 seconds after the first attempts to warn the police.

In response to the incident, Biden has ordered a comprehensive review of security at the rally and at the upcoming Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump is expected to be the party's presidential nominee. Additionally, Secret Service protection has been extended to independent candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr, whose candidacy could impact key swing states.