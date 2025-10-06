Bitcoin Hovers Near Record After Topping $1,25,000

Bitcoin set a fresh record on Sunday for the first time since mid-August, as the US government shutdown drove investors to safe-haven assets in a migration dubbed the "debasement trade."

The largest digital-asset climbed to $125,689 over the weekend and remained in touching distance of its all-time high on Monday morning in Singapore at about $124,000, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The surge came amid a US government shutdown that's helped fuel demand for perceived safe-haven assets. The shutdown meant the Bureau of Labor Statistics didn't publish nonfarm payroll figures on Friday. Gold advanced beyond $3,900 on Monday to set yet another record, extending a months-long rally, while Bitcoin led the way among cryptocurrencies.

From here, traders expect to see resistance at $135,000, with $150,000 "in sight if momentum holds," said Rachael Lucas, analyst at BTC Markets. "But with leverage building, any sharp reversal could trigger volatility."

Options markets are "skewing bullish" with over 60% of open interest in call options, a state of play "that reflects strong conviction but also raises the risk of liquidation cascades if momentum stalls," Lucas added.

Ether, the second-largest digital asset, was relatively unchanged at $4,522 as of 10:27 a.m. in Singapore on Monday. XRP was steady at just shy of $3.

