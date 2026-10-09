"Bigot, Corrupt Prosecutor": Netanyahu On Peace Nobel Winner Navi Pillay

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called jurist Navi Pillay, who won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, a "bigot" against Jews for saying Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.

"The Nobel Prize committee has lost its moral compass. It has awarded its highest honour to a bigot who built her career around inventing and propagating blood libels against the one and only Jewish state," Netanyahu's office posted on X, saying she fostered "demonisation of the Jews".

Pillay headed the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which does not speak on behalf of the world body, and which last year found that Israel was committing "genocide" in Gaza.

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