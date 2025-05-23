"Biggest Product Ever": Elon Musk Shares Video Of Tesla's Optimus Robot Cooking, Cleaning

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Elon Musk shared a video of Tesla's Optimus robot performing chores. The humanoid robot showcases skills like cooking, cleaning, and vacuuming. Optimus learns tasks through natural language instructions and videos.

Elon Musk regularly shares intriguing content on his X (formerly Twitter) account, ranging from memes to updates on products his companies are developing. This time, the billionaire has caught the internet's attention with a video of Tesla's "biggest product ever": the Optimus robot. The clip comes just weeks after Optimus created buzz online with his dance moves. Now, a video of the humanoid robot has again grabbed the attention of social media users because of its cooking, cleaning and handling household chores.

The clip shows the humanoid robot expertly performing a range of everyday household chores such as cooking, cleaning, and even vacuuming the floor. All these tasks, according to Tesla, are learned using natural language instructions. What's more, the robot is also training to mimic human actions by watching everyday internet videos.

Musk shared the clip with the caption, "The biggest product ever," while the Tesla Optimus account humorously added, "I'm not just dancing all day, ok."

Watch the video below:

The biggest product ever

pic.twitter.com/AgmU7AjcDT — Kekius Maximus (@elonmusk) May 21, 2025

Since being shared, the video garnered more than 56 million views. It also prompted a range of responses.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "People don't understand exponential growth. Once Optimus is released to the public, it will learn skills faster than you can possibly imagine with millions of bots in the field. This will create an economic boom like never before. We will enter the age of post-scarcity."

"Insane. I'm so happy to see all these demos. Clearly a lot has gone on in the background these past several months! I can't wait for the day that Optimus is doing these things at my house!" commented another.

"Incredible progress, congrats!" said a third user. "I'm excited about the possibilities. I'm getting on in years, and the idea of a humanoid robot with the ability to do housework and prepare meals means that I may be allowed to live independently for a longer time," wrote another.

"This is going to change the way we think of our daily tasks. Imagine having one in your home and having to give it back. Nobody will want to be without one," one user said.