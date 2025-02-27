How Hamas Reacted To Donald Trump's AI-Generated Video Of Gaza

Hamas has criticised US President Donald Trump for posting an artificial intelligence (AI) created video on his Truth Social account which showed his "vision" of Gaza as a Riviera-style resort featuring a dictator-style golden statue of himself, and hummus-eating Elon Musk. The video also showed a shirtless Trump sipping cocktails with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a beach alongside images of skyscrapers and luxury yachts.

Basem Naim, spokesperson and Hamas Political Bureau member, reacted to the video and said the American President's proposed idea of Gaza does not align with the cultures and interests of Palestinians living in the enclave.

"Unfortunately, Trump is once again proposing ideas that do not take into account the cultures and interests of the people,' he said while speaking to Newsweek.

"The people of Gaza are looking forward to the day when they see Gaza rebuilt, economically revived and building a better future for its children, but this cannot succeed inside the big prison. We are not struggling to improve prison conditions, but to get rid of the prison and the jailer," Naim added.

Palestinian group Hamas faces an uncertain future in the Gaza Strip, which it runs. It is currently in a ceasefire deal with Israel for the return of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Gaza Redevelopment

The American president has proposed a development plan for Gaza which involves expelling 2.1 million Palestinians from the enclave and transforming it into a "Riviera" that would be owned by the United States.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu had backed the plan calling it creative and saying it had potential to change Gaza. However, he said the displaced Gazans must "disavow terrorism" if they wanted to return. The main challenge, he had said, is to find a country that would host the Gazans and suggested a Palestinian state could be formed in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Arab leaders under Egypt's leadership are formulating a response to Mr Trump's plan for Gaza. The leaders are set to meet in Cairo on March 4 to discuss the plan and will likely present it to the American President at a later date.

Trump Gaza Video

The video, which appears to have been created with generative AI, begins with how Gaza looks now - war-torn and in ruins, heavily bombarded by Israeli jets over the October 7, 2023 attack. It shows barefoot Palestinian children walking through Gazan rubble.

"What's next?" a title card asks as the children walk towards a skyline of skyscrapers lining Gaza's coast yachts are parked, with sports cars on its streets. it also features a skyscraper that resembles the iconic Empire State Building.

"Donald's coming to set you free. Trump Gaza shining bright. Golden future, a brand-new light. Feast and dance. The deed is done," a voice sings in the background as bearded and bikini-clad belly dancers and a child holding a golden balloon in the shape of Trump's head appear on the screen.

The video also features billionaire Elon Musk dancing on a beach under a shower of US dollars and enjoying his meals. A huge building with a 'Trump Gaza' board in the middle of the city appears to indicate who the boss is. Making this display of power more obvious is a shop selling Trump miniatures as souvenirs.

The video ends as the camera pans in on Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sipping drinks on a beach.