Biden Warns 'No Justification' For Violent Protest After Police Shooting

There is absolutely no justification, none, for looting, Joe Biden said. (File)

US President Joe Biden on Monday called the shooting of a Black motorist by police "tragic" but warned that violent protests were unjustifiable.

The incident in a Minneapolis suburb was a "really tragic thing that happened but I think we have to wait and see what the investigation shows," Biden told reporters.

"In the meantime, I want to make it clear again: there is absolutely no justification, none, for looting. Peaceful protests -- understandable," he added.

