Biden Warns "No Justification" For Violent Protest After Police Shooting

The incident in a Minneapolis suburb was a "really tragic thing that happened but I think we have to wait and see what the investigation shows," Biden told reporters.

There is absolutely no justification, none, for looting, Joe Biden said. (File)

Washington:

US President Joe Biden on Monday called the shooting of a Black motorist by police "tragic" but warned that violent protests were unjustifiable.

"In the meantime, I want to make it clear again: there is absolutely no justification, none, for looting. Peaceful protests -- understandable," he added.

