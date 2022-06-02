Biden To Meet NATO Chief At White House Today Amid Ukraine War

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will meet Biden today as Russia intensifies attack on Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan,will meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House on Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Stoltenberg told reporters after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday that he would convene a meeting in Brussels in the coming days with senior officials from Sweden, Finland and Turkey to discuss Turkey's opposition to Sweden and Finland joining the defense alliance.

