The Biden-Macron talk comes as West fears Russia is planning to invade Ukraine. (File)

US President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, the White House said, amid Western fears Russia is planning to invade Ukraine, which Moscow denies.

Earlier, Macron spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and, in a separate call, with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

