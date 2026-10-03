Bhutan's 'Gateway To World' Takes Shape With Gelephu Airport Construction

Bhutan's new gateway to the world, Gelephu International Airport, has just taken a major step forward with the award of the airfield construction contract for the new Gelephu International Airport.

The Gelephu Mindfulness City Authority (GMCA) has awarded the airfield construction contract to Rigsar-Vajra Joint Venture (RVJV). Following its completion, the airport will feature a 3-kilometre runway, taxiways, aprons, and the systems that will keep flights safe and on schedule and provide all-weather flight connectivity to Bhutan.

"More than a construction project, it is a contribution to Bhutan's nation-building vision and the future of Gelephu Mindfulness City," said Sherub, on behalf of Rigsar-Vajra Joint Venture.

The airfield package is one of the two largest remaining construction contracts for the airport, alongside the Passenger Terminal Building and associated landside works. RVJV, which is currently undertaking the airport's package-1 earthworks, will now build the airfield infrastructure. The infrastructure includes a runway designed to accommodate wide-bodied commercial aircraft, together with taxiways, aircraft parking aprons, airfield ground lighting, ATC tower and integrated building, ancillary buildings, and other specialist airport systems.

Targeted to open alongside the Passenger Terminal Building in December 2029, the project is expected to vastly improve air connectivity to Bhutan and the upcoming Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), which was established under a royal charter as a highly autonomous region in Bhutan with executive an legislative powers, and an independent judiciary.

Bhutan's gateway to the world is taking shape with earthworks now nearing completion, work areas will be handed over progressively to the airfield contractor over the coming month, allowing airfield construction to begin.

Gelephu International Airport is designated with the IATA airport code GLU and the ICAO code VQGP and currently has 1,500 metre runway.

"This is a significant step for Gelephu International Airport," Lee Seow Hiang, co-chief executive officer of GMCA said.