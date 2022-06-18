'Best Landing Video' Of SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket. Courtesy: Elon Musk

Elon Musk has shared a spectacular landing video of SpaceX's Falcon 9 on Twitter. Mr Musk has thanked Starlink for capturing it. Quote-tweeting the post, originally shared by SpaceX, Mr Musk wrote, “Our best landing video to date, thanks to Starlink.”

The video has clocked more than 3 million views on the social media platform so far.

SpaceX, in its tweet, has shared details about the landing. It read, “Falcon 9's first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship – marking SpaceX's first 13th flight of a first stage booster and 100th successful mission with a flight-proven orbital class rocket.”

Falcon 9's first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship – marking SpaceX's first 13th flight of a first stage booster and 100th successful mission with a flight proven orbital class rocket! pic.twitter.com/6XjfcOPuUh — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 17, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Elon Musk highlighted that the rocket landings have now touched the triple digits. He wrote, “And, rocket landings are now triple digits”.

And rocket landings are now triple digits — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2022

As per the official website, Falcon 9, a reusable and two-stage rocket, has been designed for “reliable and safe transport of people and payloads into Earth orbit and beyond.” It is the first orbital-class reusable rocket in the world. “Reusability allows SpaceX to refly the most expensive parts of the rocket, which in turn drives down the cost of space access,” the company said.

The video comes a day after news of SpaceX firing some of its employees for criticising Elon Musk surfaced online. Reportedly, at least five employees were fired after an open letter, criticising the founder of the company, was circulated.