Israel Will Resume Hamas War If...: Warns Netanyahu Amid Ceasefire Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled that Israel's war against Hamas is far from over, asserting that even a temporary ceasefire will not deter his government from pursuing its ultimate goal: the complete dismantling of Hamas's military and governing capabilities in Gaza.

As he concluded what he called a "historic visit" to Washington following a "historic victory" over Iran, Netanyahu made it clear that the 60-day ceasefire under negotiation is not a path to peace unless Hamas agrees to Israel's core conditions — full disarmament, Gaza's demilitarization, and the end of Hamas's rule.

"If this can be achieved in negotiations — so much the better. If not, we will achieve it in other ways; by applying the might of our heroic army," Netanyahu warned, making it unequivocal that military force remains firmly on the table.

He said Israel has defied warnings in the past not to resume war after earlier ceasefires — and has done so each time. "Now they're saying, "you will not continue fighting" after the third ceasefire. Do I need to say more?" he asked rhetorically, reinforcing his government's resolve.

Netanyahu's remarks follow a meeting with families of both living and deceased hostages, where he assured them of continued efforts to secure releases — but not at the cost of Israel's broader military objectives.

Despite American pressure, including calls to avoid entering Rafah or seizing the Philadelphi Corridor, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel has "overcome" such resistance and intends to complete its mission.

"Whether through diplomacy or force," he concluded, "we will not stop until Hamas is dismantled and Israel's security is restored."