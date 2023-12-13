Netanyahu Says 'Nothing Will Stop Us' Until Victory In Gaza War

"We are going until the end, until victory, nothing less than that."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said "nothing will stop" Israel from continuing the war in the Gaza Strip until it achieves victory against Hamas militants.

"We will continue until the end. There is no question at all. I say this in light of great pain, but also in light of international pressure. Nothing will stop us. We are going until the end, until victory, nothing less than that," Netanyahu said in a video statement released by his office.

