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Netanyahu Calls For "Broad National Government" Under His Leadership

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Monday for a broad coalition government without Arab lists, saying he should be its leader since his Likud party won the most seats in parliament.

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Netanyahu Calls For "Broad National Government" Under His Leadership

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Monday for a broad coalition government without Arab lists, saying he should be its leader since his Likud party won the most seats in parliament.

"We seek to establish a broad government with our partners and with any party that wishes to join and does not support terrorism," he said in a statement published on the Likud Telegram channel.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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