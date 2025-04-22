The Pope Who Wasn't There: Benedict's Triple Papacy

Pope Francis, the 266th head of the Roman Catholic Church and its first pontiff from Latin America, died on Easter Monday, April 21. He was 88.

The Vatican confirmed the news, stating that at 7:35 local time, the Pope "returned to the house of the Father." His death was formally certified by the head of the Vatican's health department and the camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, in keeping with Church protocols.

As the world mourns the death of Pope Francis, the spotlight also returns to a long and dramatic history of the papacy. Among the more extraordinary stories from the Vatican's 1,000-year-plus past is that of Benedict IX, a medieval pope whose reign was anything but stable.

Benedict IX's papacy was marked by being elected three times, selling the papacy, being deposed, reinstated, and ultimately excommunicated.

Turbulent Papacy Of Benedict IX

Benedict IX is the only individual in Church history to have occupied the papal throne on three separate occasions - a feat unmatched and still shrouded in controversy.

Born Theophylactus of the influential Tusculani family, Benedict IX's ascent to power was paved by dynastic privilege. He was a nephew to two former popes - Benedict VIII and John XIX - and was propelled into the papacy in 1032, reportedly at the age of 20, though some accounts place him as young as 12.

His first papal tenure, marred by scandal and accusations of immorality, ended in 1044 when he was ousted and replaced by Sylvester III. Yet the story didn't end there. Within months, Benedict IX's supporters forced Sylvester out, reinstating Benedict in April 1045.

Benedict IX resigned in May 1045 and sold the papal office to his godfather, Pope Gregory VI - a transaction that sparked significant outrage.

This exchange backfired. Gregory VI was soon deposed in December 1046 during a synod led by Holy Roman Emperor Henry III. Clement II, his successor, served briefly before his death in October 1047.

Benedict IX seized this opportunity to reclaim the papacy for a third time. But by July 1048, forces loyal to the Emperor had once again expelled him, bringing an end to his final reign.

The papal office has seen its share of remarkable figures. Pius IX, for example, holds the record for the longest verified papal reign, which lasted 11,560 days. The Gregorian calendar, still in use today, was introduced by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582. Among papal names, John remains the most popular, having been used legitimately by 21 pontiffs. In terms of global reach, Pope John Paul II set a high bar by visiting 129 countries during his pontificate - a record unmatched in papal history.