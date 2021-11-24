Beijing Says 'Firmly Opposed' To Taiwan Joining Biden Democracy Summit

Taiwan is "an inalienable part of Chinese territory," said foreign ministry spokesman (File)

China on Wednesday slammed an invitation by US President Joe Biden for the self-ruled island of Taiwan to join a virtual summit on democracy, alongside more than 100 countries.

"China firmly opposes the US invitation to the Taiwan authorities to participate in the so-called Summit for Democracy," said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, adding that Taiwan is "an inalienable part of Chinese territory."

