Behind-The-Scenes Video Reveals How Donald Trump Composes His Social Media Posts

A viral video has been making the rounds, showcasing how Donald Trump crafts his social media posts in real time. The video, part of the documentary series "Art of the Surge: The Donald Trump Comeback" from Tucker Carlson Network, promises to give viewers a glimpse into Trump's campaign, including his reactions to key events and his social media strategy. In the second episode, viewers get to see Trump live-reacting to Kamala Harris' speech at the Democratic National Convention back in August. The episode also reveals how Trump posts his thoughts to Truth Social where he has more than 8 million followers.

In the video, Trump is seen watching Vice President Kamala Harris' speech on Fox News with his campaign team including Matt Gaetz, Tulsi Gabbard, Dan Scavino, Stephen Miller and Susie Wiles. As Harris repeatedly says "Thank you," Trump opens a Coke and remarks, "Is she crazy? Too many Thank yous...Must be 35". Interestingly, Trump doesn't do any of the typing or posting himself, but dictates the posts and has his assistant Natalie Harpe type them out and post for him.

Responding to a section of Ms Harris's speech discussing her upbringing, Mr Trump says: “A lot of talk about childhood, we've got to get to the Border, Inflation, and Crime,” before commanding his team to “send these out”.

In a separate post, he dictates, ''She's talking about how great San Francisco was before she destroyed it, probably not a good idea!'' The videos confirm that Trump's social media posts are all still his own words, even if he doesn't physically type them out himself.

Here's the video:

I used to think there was no way Trump was coming up with all his posts by himself, but the "Art of the Surge" documentary proves IT'S ALL HIM. He literally controls everything to the last detail 😂



He really is just built different.



Also, those are some great typing skills… pic.twitter.com/KwG5PKOOE0 — George (@BehizyTweets) October 30, 2024

The series also reveals that Trump watches news coverage, gets feedback from his campaign advisers, and then re-words their ideas into his posts.

Notably, Trump's posting style has been consistent across platforms, whether it's X or his own social media platform, Truth Social. His posts often feature odd capitalisation, insults directed at his political rivals, and stream-of-consciousness rants.