An Entire Alaskan Town Lives Under One Roof, And Even Has A Police Station

The 14-storey building called Begich Towers is a former Army barracks.

Whittier, Alaska, situated serenely on the western shores of Prince William Sound amidst breathtaking mountains, presents a distinctive living arrangement that defies typical townscapes. Often referred to as "the town under one roof," Whittier harbors almost its entire population within a singular 14-storey structure known as the Begich Towers. This colossal edifice serves multiple purposes, accommodating residences, a school, a grocery store, a clinic, police station and more, forming a self-sufficient community within its confines.

The origins of this unique setup trace back to Whittier's remote location and challenging weather conditions. Positioned at the head of a narrow fjord, the town historically relied on water access due to its inaccessibility by land. The Begich Towers, originally constructed as military housing during World War II, emerged as a vital refuge, offering centralized amenities and safety, particularly during the harsh winter months when the surrounding terrain becomes impassable.

Presently, Whittier's exceptional living arrangement provides insight into a closely knit community where neighbors are mere steps away. Although unconventional, residents embrace the convenience and sense of camaraderie fostered by this shared space.

According to alaska.org, while only a few hundred residents call this coastal town home, it draws thousands of annual visitors due to its family-friendly appeal and proximity to Anchorage (just a 90-minute drive away). Renowned for hosting the world's largest concentration of tidewater glaciers, Whittier offers accessible opportunities to witness stunning natural phenomena, such as glaciers, whales, sea otters, and vibrant seabird rookeries, making it an attractive destination for nature enthusiasts.