'Bed Rotting': All You Need To Know About The Viral Trend

'Bed rotting' involves lying in bed for long amounts of time.

Many people indulge in a duvet every once in a while, but in the age of social media, the activity has a new name - 'bed rotting'. It means lying in bed for long amounts of time and the term has captivated the current generation, with videos on the trend amassing millions of views. According to New York Post, the method of "self-care" has received 305 million views on TikTok alone. Advocates of the trend claim 'bed rotting' is a great way to reclaim both physical and mental health.

US-based TikTok user @g0bra77y was one of the first to coin the term in a clip that's been viewed 1.4 million times.

"Who tf actually likes rotting away in their bed," she said in the clip, as per the Post report while revealing that she herself likes that.

The video amassed a lot of comments, with most of the users saying rotting away in the bed is their favourite activity.

"I feel my purpose in this life is to rot in different places. My bed, hotel bed, beach sand, hammock etc. I was made to lay and rot," one TikTok user said while commenting on the video.

"I wish it was acceptable to tell people this is my hobby," said another, as per New York Post.

Other #bedrot promoters claimed that, for them, it was a "hobby" and a "passion," as well as a "willpower" booster and a way to bond with like-minded folks.

Other social media users said that 'bed rotting' has to be intentional and with no guilt to really count.