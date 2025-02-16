Beaten With Belts, Sticks: Transgender Man Tortured For Weeks Before Murder

New York authorities have charged five individuals for the brutal torture and killing of a 24-year-old transgender man, whose body was dumped in an empty field after going through weeks of abuse.

Sam Nordquist was subjected to relentless physical and psychological torture, according to court documents. He was punched, kicked, beaten with sticks, dog toys, ropes, canes, belts, and even assaulted with a table leg and a broomstick for weeks before succumbing to his injuries.

Nordquist, originally from Minnesota, travelled to New York in September to meet his online girlfriend and was staying at Patty's Lodge motel in Canandaigua, about 30 minutes from Rochester. His family raised concerns after losing contact with him.

Police launched a missing persons investigation on February 9, and on Thursday, they uncovered a "deeply disturbing pattern of abuse" at the motel, according to New York State Police Captain Kelly Swift.

"In my 20-year law enforcement career, this is one of the most horrific crimes I have ever investigated," Ms Swift said at a press conference.

The suspects arrested are:

Precious Arzuaga, 38, of Geneva, New York

Jennifer A. Quijano, 30, of Geneva, New York

Kyle Sage, 33, of Hopewell, New York

Patrick A. Goodwin, 30, of Rochester, New York

Emily Motyka, 19, of Lima, New York

All five were arraigned and are being held without bail at the Ontario County Jail.

Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts described the case as "beyond depraved," pointing to the unimaginable suffering Nordquist endured before his death, as per The NY Post.

"No human being should have to endure what Sam endured," Major Kevin Sucher, commander of the New York State Police troop overseeing the Finger Lakes region, said as per the Associated Press.

Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of a hate crime, but Capt. Swift noted that the investigation is ongoing. Investigators are also working to determine Nordquist's exact relationship with the suspects and their connections to one another.

"This is by far the worst homicide investigation that our office has ever been a part of," Ritts added.