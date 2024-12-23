Bashar Al-Assad's Wife Files For Divorce, Wants To Return To UK: Report

Asma al-Assad, wife of deposed Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, has filed for divorce and expressed her desire to return to the United Kingdom, reports The Jerusalem Post quoting Turkish and Arab media sources. The report said that Asma al-Assad is dissatisfied with her life in Moscow, where the Assads have resided in exile. Asma has allegedly applied to a Russian court seeking special permission to leave the country, with her application currently under review by Russian authorities.

Born in London in 1975 to Syrian parents, Asma al-Assad holds dual British-Syrian citizenship. She completed degrees in computer science and French literature at King's College London before pursuing a career in investment banking. Asma married Bashar al-Assad in December 2000.

The couple has three children: Hafez, Zein, and Karim. Asma has reportedly sought to exile herself in London with her children since the Syrian uprising began.

Bashar al-Assad, now residing under asylum in Moscow, faces severe restrictions imposed by Russian authorities. Although his asylum request has been accepted, he is prohibited from leaving Moscow or engaging in political activities. Russian authorities have also frozen his assets, which include 270 kilograms of gold, $2 billion in cash, and 18 properties in Moscow, reports claim.

The Assad dynasty, which ruled Syria for over five decades, has seen its control unravel. Rebel forces breached the capital, Damascus, forcing Bashar to flee and effectively ending the family's grip on power. The Assads- an Alawite family - historically dominated a predominantly Sunni nation, with their rule beginning in 1970 under Bashar's father, Hafez al-Assad. Hafez came to power through a military coup, consolidating authority during a period of political instability in Syria.

Bashar al-Assad's rule relied heavily on a tightly-knit "inner circle," composed of family members who held key positions of influence and power.

Bashar's younger brother, Maher al-Assad, as commander of Syria's Republican Guard and the 4th Armoured Division, Maher oversaw military operations and maintained an alliance with Iran. He also directed the Shabiha militia, a group notorious for protecting regime interests through violent means. Maher has been sanctioned by the EU for his role in the suppression of protesters and is linked to the 2005 assassination of Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

Bushra al-Assad, Bashar's only sister, served as her brother's secretary and married General Asef Shawkat, a key military figure, in 1995. Bushra reportedly clashed with Asma over the latter's public prominence, preferring to keep the "First Lady" title associated with her mother, Anisa.

Rami Makhlouf, a first cousin of Bashar, controlled a significant portion of Syria's economy. With interests in telecommunications, retail, and energy, he was Syria's wealthiest man.

