Joe Biden met Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

President Joe Biden called Russia's targeting of Ukrainian civilians "barbaric" on Wednesday, after a still unexplained missile strike inside Polish territory.

"It's way over the top what they're doing," Biden said at a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

