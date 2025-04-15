"Set An Example": Barack Obama As Harvard Rejects Trump's Demands

Former US President Barack Obama on Tuesday said Harvard University has "set an example" by rejecting President Donald Trump administration's demands to limit activism on campus.

Harvard President Alan Garber on Monday said they would not bend to the government's demands, which included bringing broad government and leadership reforms to America's oldest university and changes to its admissions policies. It also demanded the university audit views of diversity on campus and stop recognizing some student clubs.

"Harvard has set an example for other higher-ed institutions - rejecting an unlawful and ham-handed attempt to stifle academic freedom, while taking concrete steps to make sure all students at Harvard can benefit from an environment of intellectual inquiry, rigorous debate and mutual respect. Let's hope other institutions follow suit," Obama posted on X.

On Monday, a Department of Education task force on combating antisemitism accused Harvard of having a "troubling entitlement mindset that is endemic in our nation's most prestigious universities and colleges - that federal investment does not come with the responsibility to uphold civil rights laws."

"The disruption of learning that has plagued campuses in recent years is unacceptable. The harassment of Jewish students is intolerable. It is time for elite universities to take the problem seriously and commit to meaningful change if they wish to continue receiving taxpayer support," it said.

Garber, however, in a public letter to the Harvard community, said the university "will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights".

He said the Trump administration's demands would allow the federal government "to control the Harvard community" and threaten the school's "values as a private institution devoted to the pursuit, production, and dissemination of knowledge."

"No government - regardless of which party is in power - should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue," he wrote.

Hours later, the government froze $2.2 billion in Harvard's federal funding.

Last year, many US universities and colleges witnessed protests by students against Israel's war in Gaza.

Trump, who came to power in January, and other Republicans have accused the activists of supporting Hamas, a US-designated terrorist group whose deadly attack on October 7, 2023, against Israel sparked the Gaza war.

(With agency inputs)