Donald Trump's Fist-Pump Portrait Replaces Barack Obama's At White House

US President Donald Trump has replaced the official portrait of former President Barack Obama in the White House's grand entrance hallway with a painting of himself surviving an assassination attempt.

The 78-year-old Republican president relocated Obama's portrait, which was unveiled in 2022 by then-President Joe Biden, to a new spot previously occupied by George W. Bush's portrait. Bush's portrait, in turn, has been moved to the staircase.

The new portrait of Trump depicts him with his fist raised in defiance, immediately after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. This image, along with Trump's rallying cry of "fight, fight, fight," became a defining moment in his presidential campaign. The White House announced the change with a brief video on social media platform X, accompanied by the caption "Some new artwork at the White House."

This move highlights the long-standing rivalry between Trump and Obama, which dates back to Trump's presidential campaign in 2016. Trump launched his campaign by pushing the false "birther" conspiracy theory about Obama's citizenship, prompting Obama to repeatedly mock him, including at the White House Correspondents Association dinner in 2011.

Presidential portraits are a tradition dating back to George Washington, with the president's official portrait often displayed in the White House or loaned from the National Portrait Gallery. These portraits are typically oil paintings, although photography has become increasingly used. The White House Historical Association has facilitated the acquisition of portraits of presidents and first ladies since 1965.

Trump's decision to replace Obama's portrait with his own is unusual, as most presidents wait until they leave office before their portraits are hung in the White House. However, Trump has never been shy about promoting himself, recently displaying a gold-framed version of his mugshot outside the Oval Office and a bronze sculpture of his reaction to the assassination attempt at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung responded to criticism of the move, telling a critic to "Pipe down, moron." on X. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch Trump ally, praised the new portrait, reposting a side-by-side comparison and writing "Much better."

Obama's portrait was not the only one relocated during the recent redecoration. George W. Bush's portrait was moved to the staircase, while Trump's own portrait takes the spot traditionally reserved for the most recent official presidential portrait. Notably, former President Joe Biden does not yet have an official portrait, as the process typically occurs after a president leaves office.

This is not the first time Trump has made headlines for his portrait-related actions. Last month, he demanded the removal of a painting of himself from the Colorado State House, which was subsequently taken down. In January, a portrait of former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mark Milley disappeared from a dedicated wall in the Pentagon.

Per tradition, the portraits in the White House's foyer are of the most recent presidents, but this is not a hard and fast rule. The president can direct the curator to rearrange the portraits, as Trump has done. During his first term, Trump moved the portraits of former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Trump's own official portrait from his first term was supposed to be unveiled during his successor's term, but it remains unclear when it will be revealed.

