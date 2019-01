Hasina's ruling Awami League party and its allies won 288 seats in the 300-seat parliament.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ruling Bangladesh Awami League, which clinched a landslide victory in general elections, will form its new cabinet before January 10, party General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Tuesday.

The newly elected members of Bangladesh Parliament will take oath of office on January 3, Xinhua news agency quoted Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu as saying.

Ms Hasina's party gained an absolute majority in an election marred by violence which left at least 17 people dead.