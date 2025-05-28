Bangladesh Nationalist Party Holds Rally As Muhammad Yunus Leaves For Japan

A massive political rally commenced in Dhaka this afternoon by three affiliated organisations of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) - Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal - even as interim government advisor Muhammad Yunus embarked on a four-day Japan visit.

The rally, titled "Rally for Establishing Youth Political Rights", will see BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to addressing the rally virtually as the chief guest. The organisers say lakhs of supporters are expected to congregate at the BNP's central office in Nayapaltan Mr Rahman's address will be closely watched as he has been critical of the Yunus-led interim government.

A BNP delegation had met Mr Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on May 24 and demanded a clear and immediate roadmap for elections, which should be held by December.

The BNP has often expressed its opposition on the interim government taking decisions on matters that have long-term implications for Bangladesh and wants it to focus on primarily holding elections and transfer power to a democratically elected government. The party had stated that the people of Bangladesh do not believe that an interim government has the jurisdiction to make such nationally important and long-term policy decisions.

The BNP has told Mr Yunus that when it comes to decisions on the Rohingya corridor and Chattogram port, the government's statements and activities should have been in accordance with national interests.

Mr Yunus, who has been facing protests over several issues, left for Tokyo on Wednesday on a four-day official visit to Tokyo to attend the 30th Nikkei Forum. He is also expected to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on May 30 to strengthen Bangladesh-Japan ties. Seven Memorandums of Understanding MoUs are expected to be signed in the areas of investment, energy and technology.

Protests have been taking place in Bangladesh, including at the heavily-guarded secretariat, over a move by the interim government in Bangladesh to clamp down on dissent by government employees.

The interim government had issued an ordinance on Sunday allowing the Ministry of Public Administration to dismiss public servants for misconduct without lengthy procedures, which are seen as safeguards against arbitrary dismissals. This sparking outrage across the bureaucracy, with government employees calling the ordinance "repressive" and demanding its immediate rollback.

The Mr Yunus-led government has faced pushback from the bureaucracy in recent times, with the Foreign Secretary leaving his position. Reports say he left over differences with the government over the Rohingya corridor in Bangladesh which the interim government is keen on pushing through.