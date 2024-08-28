Bangladesh Lifts Ban Imposed On Jamaat-e-Islami Party By Former PM Sheikh Hasina

Jamaat-e-Islami has denied allegations that it stoked violence during protests. (File)

Bangladesh's caretaker government revoked a ban on the country's main Islamic party and its affiliated groups on Wednesday, saying it has not found evidence of their involvement in "terrorist activities".

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government had banned the Jamaat-e-Islami party under an anti-terrorism law, blaming it for stoking deadly violence during student-led protests that turned into an uprising against Hasina, forcing her to resign and flee to India on Aug. 5.

A gazette notification on Wednesday by the caretaker government that replaced Hasina's administration said there was "no specific evidence of involvement of Jamaat" and its affiliates "in terrorist activities".

The party has denied allegations that it stoked violence and had condemned the ban as "illegal, extrajudicial and unconstitutional."

Jamaat has not been able to contest elections in Bangladesh after a court said in 2013 its registration as a political party conflicted with Bangladesh's secular constitution.

Shishir Monir, a lawyer for the party, said it will file a petition early next week at the Supreme Court to seek restoration of its registration.

