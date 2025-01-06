Advertisement
Bangladesh Court Issues Second Arrest Warrant For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

A court in Bangladesh has issued a second arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Sheikh on charges of enforced disappearances during her rule, the chief prosecutor said on Monday.

Dhaka has already issued an arrest warrant on charges of crimes against humanity for 77-year-old Hasina, who fled to old ally India in August after she was toppled by a student-led revolution.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

