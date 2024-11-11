Baltasar Engonga: The Equatorial Guinea Official Involved In Massive Sex Tapes Row

Baltasar Ebang Engonga, a high-ranking Equatorial Guinea official, has been fired after hundreds of videos showing him having sex with women went viral on social media.

In the videos, Engonga, who is married and is said to be in his 50s, is seen with different partners -- including the wives of prominent officials -- at his office in the finance ministry and other places.

According to reports, around 400 of his sex tapes - which were filmed on unknown dates - have been leaked.

Authorities have warned the telecommunications ministry, regulator and telephone companies "to curb the distribution of pornographic videos that are flooding social networks".

#BaltasarEbangEngonga has been trending as one of the most discussed themes online.

Who Is Baltasar Ebang Engonga

Baltasar Ebang Engonga is the director of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF). He is nicknamed "Bello" because of his good looks.

Engonga is the son of Baltasar Engonga Edjo, the current Chairman of the Commission of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community. He is also related to the country's long-serving president.

Tasked to tackle crimes such as money laundering, he himself was arrested on October 25 for embezzling a huge sum of money from state coffers and depositing it in secret accounts in the Cayman Islands.

He was taken to the infamous Black Beach prison in the capital, Malabo.

His phones and computers were seized, and a few days later, his sex clips went viral online.

Chief prosecutor Anatolio Nzang Nguema has said that if medical exams revealed that Engonga was "infected with a sexually transmitted disease", he would be prosecuted for an offence against "public health".