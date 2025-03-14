"World Knows Where Epicentre Of Global Terrorism Lies": India Slams Pakistan

India has rejected Pakistan's allegations that New Delhi was "sponsoring terrorism" in the neighbouring country where ethnic violence has increased over the past few months with Baloch rebels targeting security infrastructure. Pakistan must look inwards instead of blaming others, the Indian government has said, echoing its previous stance that Islamabad harboured a terror hotbed.

"We strongly reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan. The whole world knows where the epicenter of global terrorism lies. Pakistan should look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting the blame for its own internal problems and failures on to others," read a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.