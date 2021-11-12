Protests In Balochistan Against Students' Kidnapping By Pak Forces: Report

There is a long history of disappearances in Balochistan. (File)

Balochistan University witnessed continued protests for the second day over the kidnapping of two students by Pakistani forces on Thursday.

Student leaders have called for a boycott of classes and exams in all educational institutions, Urdu newspaper Express Daily reported.

The kidnapped students were identified as Sohail Ahmed son of Lal Muhammad and Fasih Baloch. Both are said to be residents of the Noshki district of Balochistan, the publication said.

Pakistani forces forcibly disappeared both the students from the university hostel on Monday, reported The Balochistan Post.

"Two students disappeared from the university hostel. We protested with the administration but it did not take any notice. Then we were forced to sit on dharna in front of the gate of Balochistan University," a student leader said.

There is a long history of disappearances in Balochistan.

While thousands of Balochs have been kidnapped and disappeared since its illegal occupation, hundreds of others have been eliminated in the line of Pakistan's "kill and dump" policy. Thousands still remain unaccounted for.