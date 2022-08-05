Balenciaga Launches 'Trash Pouch' Worth Rs 1.4 Lakh, Internet Shocked

Balenciaga's 'trash pouch' is made from calfskin leather and has a glossy coating.

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga is in news for launching a trash bag worth $1800 (approximately Rs 1,42,652). No, that is not a mistake. That indeed is the price of the pouch which the brand expects people to use to throw away their trash. And it is available in four colours (and colour combinations) - black, white and red, blue and black, and yellow and black. Several Twitter users have questioned the sense behind having a designer trash bag and some have posted harsh comments.

Balenciaga's 'trash pouch' is made from calfskin leather and has a glossy coating, according to the New York Post. The bag made its debut in the Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection in Paris in March and is now making its way to stores, the outlet further said. It has a discreet logo and comes in the standard hefty bag black, solid Glad-esque white, as well as yellow and blue. The drawstrings on it can be pulled to close them before the ties are fastened.

Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia told Women's Wear Daily that, "I couldn't miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn't love a fashion scandal?"

The pictures of the bag have been shared on various social media platforms.

The trash bag is trending on social media. While some lovers of luxury are thrilled to own the designer item, others are shocked.

"Looks trashy enough," wrote a user, while another said, "This is absolutely idiotic . To kill an animal to make this ridiculous and disgusting overpriced bag is just what's wrong with this world. We don't deserve this planet or its animals."

Many people have made fun of the bag, expressing everything from confusion to fury to spasms of amusement, said New York Post.